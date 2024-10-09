Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 8878 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Several brokerages have commented on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0691 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

