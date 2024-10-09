J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.85.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

J D Wetherspoon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.7648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

