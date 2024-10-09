Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.06 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 14257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.17.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

