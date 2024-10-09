Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.35.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter. Pola Orbis had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

