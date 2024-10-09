Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.07.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

