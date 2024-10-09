BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.67 and last traded at $83.52, with a volume of 894224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.79.

BYD Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.33 billion during the quarter. BYD had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that BYD Company Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

