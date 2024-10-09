Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 17692061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.16.
Baytex Energy Company Profile
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baytex Energy
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.