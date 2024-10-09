Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.89 and last traded at $93.89, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.
Glanbia Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Glanbia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th.
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company offers sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, such as powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverage. It also manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional and functional ingredients; and vitamin and mineral premixes products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glanbia
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.