Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 19961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GELYY
Geely Automobile Stock Up 0.1 %
About Geely Automobile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.