Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

Shares of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 19961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GELYY

Geely Automobile Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

About Geely Automobile

(Get Free Report)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.