AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.21 and last traded at $68.82, with a volume of 537469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

AMERCO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.06.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

AMERCO Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. AMERCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

(Get Free Report)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.