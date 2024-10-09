Brookstone Capital Management Buys 49,562 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 797,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $139,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $175,884,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $174.92. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

