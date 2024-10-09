Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,111,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,676,957,000 after acquiring an additional 501,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,570,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,122,772,000 after purchasing an additional 629,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,600,000 after purchasing an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.59.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

