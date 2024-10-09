Gill Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 66,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after buying an additional 60,455 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 208,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,509,000 after buying an additional 66,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $262.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $264.44. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.