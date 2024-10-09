C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,110,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,557,000 after buying an additional 509,048 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $575.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $577.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $558.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.