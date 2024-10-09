Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $121.49 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $121.49 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.83 or 0.00012921 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00048342 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035326 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,521,431 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

