Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.0625 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.66 million and $2,795.03 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0625 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019820 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006984 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,234.21 or 0.40004719 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.