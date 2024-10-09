Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $4.45 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00007351 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $677.52 million and $25.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008378 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,536.10 or 0.99930218 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,148,262 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

