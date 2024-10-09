Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $1.66 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.24 or 0.00007007 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $82.39 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00042691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.