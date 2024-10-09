QUINT Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $3.65 million and $4,074.14 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

