Eigenpie mstETH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $12,480.03 (MSTETH)

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can currently be bought for about $2,496.01 or 0.04007911 BTC on popular exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a total market cap of $559.35 million and approximately $12,480.03 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,099 tokens. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io.

Eigenpie mstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,099.32859905. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,496.00668133 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $104,009.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

