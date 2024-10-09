TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Achieves $121.51 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $121.51 million and approximately $13.64 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00042691 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000099 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,561,731 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,269,110 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

