ACT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 38,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 276,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after buying an additional 38,502 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 127,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 116,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

EEM opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.68. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.