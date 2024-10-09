True North Advisors LLC Buys 405 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

True North Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2 %

JPM opened at $210.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

