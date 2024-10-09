Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 4.6% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 35.6% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 36.8% during the third quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Amgen by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.30.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

AMGN opened at $317.68 on Wednesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.06.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.