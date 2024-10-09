Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 7,093 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 0.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,461,000. Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

