Steem (STEEM) Trading 2.9% Higher This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $82.60 million and $14.25 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,400.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.00527521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00106455 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00244272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00029948 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00029805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00072701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,413,078 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

