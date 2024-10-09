ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $265,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. AbbVie makes up 0.1% of ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in AbbVie by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 319,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,488,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $192.91 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.05. The company has a market capitalization of $340.65 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
