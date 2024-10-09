iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 41,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 571,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,857,000 after acquiring an additional 74,681 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 151,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

