Bitcoin Gold One Day Volume Hits $2.11 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.30 or 0.00035262 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $373.02 million and $2.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00048119 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012841 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000080 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.