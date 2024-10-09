TRON Price Tops $0.16 (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. TRON has a market cap of $11.43 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001071 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About TRON
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 86,565,798,389 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TRON Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
