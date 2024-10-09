Tether (USDT) Market Capitalization Hits $119.73 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Tether has a total market cap of $119.73 billion and approximately $52.08 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tether has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Tether Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 121,363,587,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,856,254,818 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
