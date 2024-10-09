Stratis Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0483 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $46,284.12 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.51 or 0.03926297 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00042461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012934 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.