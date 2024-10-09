China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 19857 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

China Minsheng Banking Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

