Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 139198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $74,740.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,067,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,464,839.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, COO Anish Patel sold 17,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $438,098.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 376,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,158.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $74,740.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,067,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,464,839.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,255,626. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVN. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

