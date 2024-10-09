iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 215063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the second quarter valued at about $511,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

