iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.66 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 67513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

