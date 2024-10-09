iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 152480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
