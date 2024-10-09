iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.90 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 152480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 450.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308,807 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 187.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,131,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,904 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,171,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,932 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 859,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,135,000 after acquiring an additional 119,464 shares during the period.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

