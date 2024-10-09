Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19, with a volume of 39924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.34.

About Anhui Conch Cement

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

