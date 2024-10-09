iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.70 and last traded at $67.17, with a volume of 403757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.40.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $933.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 168.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 268,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 148,658.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 165,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 165,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 256.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 112,425 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 458.7% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 91,592 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5,260.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 98,999 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

