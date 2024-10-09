iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.96 and last traded at $105.45, with a volume of 343670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average is $103.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 295,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,598,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 50,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

