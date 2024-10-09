iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $114.22 and last traded at $113.55, with a volume of 131022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.16.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

