iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2024

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.95 and last traded at $202.29, with a volume of 463149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.76.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

