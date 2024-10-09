Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price Tops $1.19 on Exchanges

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00001966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $189.94 million and $26.77 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,298,428,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,298,428,138.1282713 with 641,527,818.1968645 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.23954753 USD and is up 5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $30,728,032.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

