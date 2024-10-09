ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.93 and last traded at $80.30, with a volume of 26770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.13.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.23.

Get ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.