Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.09, with a volume of 1568669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $4,194,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,458,040.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,458,040.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,928 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,191. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,373,000. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 848,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

