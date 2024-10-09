Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
Bank of East Asia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Bank of East Asia’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.
Bank of East Asia Company Profile
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.
