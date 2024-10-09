iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.54 and last traded at $98.55, with a volume of 122175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.06.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $799.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $99.64.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,319.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $119,000.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.