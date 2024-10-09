iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.66 and last traded at $81.69, with a volume of 678322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.45.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.