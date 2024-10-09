iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.15 and last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 57939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.52.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,424,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $866,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 563,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,718.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

