iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.58 and last traded at $73.95, with a volume of 93610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.34 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,162,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.